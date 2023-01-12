Savant Capital LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

MRO stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

