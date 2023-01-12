Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.