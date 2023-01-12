Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 370.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 77.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $243.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $311.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

