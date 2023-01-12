Savant Capital LLC Sells 272 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 512.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after buying an additional 2,467,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after buying an additional 1,482,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,919,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $72.78 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on XEL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.