Savant Capital LLC Sells 273 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $161,754,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $111,972,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $192.20 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $260.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.29 and its 200 day moving average is $190.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

