Savant Capital LLC Sells 324 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $70.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

