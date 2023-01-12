Savant Capital LLC Sells 65 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.23.

Adobe Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $342.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $541.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.35. The stock has a market cap of $159.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,033,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

