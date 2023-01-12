Savant Capital LLC Sells 697 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

