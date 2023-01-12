Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) PT Raised to GBX 510 at Barclays

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 490 ($5.97) to GBX 510 ($6.21) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 500 ($6.09) to GBX 510 ($6.21) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Schroders Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of SHNWF opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
