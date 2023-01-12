Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) PT Raised to GBX 510 at Barclays

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 490 ($5.97) to GBX 510 ($6.21) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 500 ($6.09) to GBX 510 ($6.21) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SHNWF opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.