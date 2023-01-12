Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $651,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,119.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,359,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,242,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 505,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

