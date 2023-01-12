Scotiabank Trims Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Target Price to C$32.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.28. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $739.55 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 37.21%. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.