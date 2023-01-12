Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SHIP opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Seanergy Maritime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 38.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 155,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.