Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of SHIP opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
