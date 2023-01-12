Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 786 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

