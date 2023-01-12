Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.80.

Insider Activity at Nordson

Nordson Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,783 shares of company stock worth $1,102,908. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $243.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.59 and a 200 day moving average of $226.15. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $247.08.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

