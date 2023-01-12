Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,323 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 7.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,104,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of ABMD opened at $381.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

