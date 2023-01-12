Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738,397 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 699,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 74,038 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

