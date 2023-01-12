Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after buying an additional 264,146 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,539,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after buying an additional 221,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,181,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,368,000 after buying an additional 182,588 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,804,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,078 shares in the company, valued at $58,259,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,148. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $154.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -516.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.96 and a 200-day moving average of $150.11. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

