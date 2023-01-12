Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $886,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.86, for a total value of $2,142,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.86, for a total transaction of $2,142,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $193,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,846.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,390 shares of company stock valued at $46,244,015 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

UTHR opened at $263.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

