Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $930,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

