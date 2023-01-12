Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 157.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 210,911 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 612,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $167.69.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

