Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.77 and a beta of 1.26. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

