Securian Asset Management Inc. Invests $714,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DINO opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

