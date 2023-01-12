Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after buying an additional 627,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after buying an additional 232,996 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV opened at $199.56 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 1.04.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total value of $1,169,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $14,652,804. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

