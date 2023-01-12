Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 104,984 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,984 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LSI opened at $103.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $151.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 107.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

