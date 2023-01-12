Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 644,956 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 644,956 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.65%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

