Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,560.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,247,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $69.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.