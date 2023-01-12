ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $393.78 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $621.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.80 and a 200 day moving average of $420.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.19.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.