SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,416 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at CME Group
In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CME Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $175.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.68. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CME Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.
CME Group Profile
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.
