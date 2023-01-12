SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 31,854 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 183.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,854 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,811. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

