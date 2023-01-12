SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 392 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 403.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in KLA by 33.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in KLA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $419.15 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.53.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

