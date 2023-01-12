SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 48,304 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,304 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

NEM opened at $52.46 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

