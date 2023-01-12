SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 8,510 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.0 %

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

RY opened at $98.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.