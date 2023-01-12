SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

