SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,094,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Graco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graco by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Graco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graco Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

NYSE GGG opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Graco’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

