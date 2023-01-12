SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,398,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.89 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.