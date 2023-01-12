SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 56,981 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 832.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,981 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 30.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Regency Centers by 19.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regency Centers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Regency Centers by 2.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Regency Centers by 56.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.