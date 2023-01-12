SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.39% of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 101,031.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 445.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $2,264,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.
abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of PPLT stock opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.98. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $109.85.
