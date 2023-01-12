SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,617.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $55.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Argus raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

