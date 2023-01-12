SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

