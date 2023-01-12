SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,088 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.87% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 167,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 89.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 506,438 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 664,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 249,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 113.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 301,268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $19.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

