SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.66 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,957 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $34.76 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69.

