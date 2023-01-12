SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

