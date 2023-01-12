SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.36% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $576,000.

IGLB opened at $52.69 on Thursday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $68.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37.

