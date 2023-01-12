SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 16,007 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 388.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 60.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $252.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $373.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.16.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

