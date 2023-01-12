SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,948 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V.F. Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.05.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $72.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.40.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 188.89%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

