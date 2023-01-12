SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,445 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock valued at $180,412,256. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lowered their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.77.

Shares of BX opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average of $90.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.