SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 88,492 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,578,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 72.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,236 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter worth $12,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter worth $11,823,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Stock Performance

Veradigm stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Veradigm Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veradigm ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Veradigm had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veradigm Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veradigm news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,458.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,271. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veradigm

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.