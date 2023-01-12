SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,710,000 after purchasing an additional 672,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.