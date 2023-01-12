SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $825.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $834.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $753.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

