Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 3,300 ($40.20) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.11) to GBX 2,900 ($35.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.94) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.99) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.64) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.77) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.91).

Shell Price Performance

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,406 ($29.31) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £168.47 billion and a PE ratio of 514.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,355.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,268.59. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,557 ($31.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

